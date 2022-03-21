COLORADO SPRINGS — A storage unit business became the scene of a fire early Monday morning.

Around 3:15 a.m., Colorado Springs police and firefighters responded to Budget Storage, which is located at 4915 Galley Road, after someone saw flames erupting from the business.

When first responders arrived, they found a single storage unit on fire. When officers checked the area, they found a warming fire near the side of the building. After further investigation, officers also found a nearby homeless camp on private property that had four unattended fires burning.

At this time, no suspect has been identified. Eastbound Galley Road, east of Wooten Road, was temporarily closed.

No injuries have been reported.