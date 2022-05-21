COLORADO SPRINGS — The War Dog Memorial 5K Run, an event to honor K-9 veterans and their handlers, has been rescheduled to June 4.

Same-day registration will be $40 per person ages 4 and up. Participants will receive a custom T-shirt and sticker while supplies last.

The event is open to all Department of Defense ID card holders.

The memorial will feature family friendly activities such as caricatures and paw printing.

Dogs are asked to remain on leashes. Any dog that, “shows aggression or presents a threat to participants or other dogs will be removed from the event,” says the Fort Carson Public Affairs Office.