FORT CARSON, Colo. — A War Dog Memorial Run will honor K-9 veterans and their handlers on Saturday at Fort Carson.

Dogs are welcome but must remain on leashes. Any dog who shows aggression or presents a threat to participants or other dogs will be removed from the event. The race route is on asphalt and dirt terrain. The run will take place rain or shine.

The run is open to all Department of Defense ID card holders. Same-day registration will be $40 per person ages 4 and up. Kids 3 and under are free. Participants will receive a custom T-shirt and sticker while supplies last.

The event will include family-friendly activities, paw printing, food and drinks, and the Rocky Mountain K9 Challenge Awards Ceremony at 11 am.

The event kicks off at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 4, at Iron Horse Park.