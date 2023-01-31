(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a suspect after they ran from a traffic stop in the afternoon of Monday, Jan. 30.

According to CSPD, at around 1:54 p.m., officers were told a wanted person was in a vehicle in the area of Austin Bluffs Parkway and North Academy Boulevard. Police found the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop, the driver pulled into a nearby parking lot.

Police say, once the vehicle slowed down for the traffic stop, the suspect ran from the vehicle. Officers were able to apprehend the suspect and take them into custody.