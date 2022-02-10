Wanted felon who barricaded self into home on Excursion Drive arrested

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — On Thursday, Feb. 10, just before 11:00 a.m., the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a report that a wanted adult male was inside a residence in the 4000 block of Excursion Drive.

This street is in a densely populated, residential area in the Security/Widefield portion of unincorporated El Paso County. It was soon confirmed that the individual was wanted based on an active arrest warrant for domestic violence-related charges including Felony Menacing.

Deputies from our Patrol Division responded, confirmed he was inside and attempted arrest, but the suspect refused to leave the residence. It was indicated at the time that the suspect was heavily armed.

The Sheriff’s Office Tactical Support Group responded to the deputies’ request to attempt to secure his peaceful surrender. The TSG consists of SWAT, K9, the Crisis Negotiations Unit, members of the Regional Bomb Squad which is staffed by both El Paso County deputies and Colorado Springs Police Department officers, Tactical Dispatchers and Tactical Medics from the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

French Elementary School was placed into a precautionary secure status, and residents within a one-quarter mile radius were asked to shelter-in-place.

After hours of attempts to communicate with the suspect, the deputies were unsuccessful. Less-than-lethal gas munitions were deployed into the home, and a short time later, the suspect exited the home and surrendered.



French Elementary School resumed normal operations after his surrender, and the localized shelter-in-place order was lifted.

The suspect was identified to be Andre Reed, age 50, and was booked into the El Paso County Jail. He was booked for his warrant only, according to officials, and is not currently facing any additional charges.