(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a wanted felon connected to several burglaries around the city during an operation on Friday, July 14.

Earlier in the month, CSPD received information from the Denver Police Department about a burglary suspect who had ties in the Colorado Springs area. Detectives connected the suspect to several cases in the City.

The suspect, later identified as Nathan Biebuyck, arrived at a pre-arranged location and was taken into custody following an on-foot police pursuit on Friday. Biebuyck was in possession of a gun, stolen property and additional evidence, said CPSD.