DENVER, Colo. — The Denver Police Department is offering thousands of dollars for anyone who can lead them to a homicide investigation suspect.

The police department is offering $27,000 for information about Samuel Robert Fussell, 18.

Fussell is wanted in connection to a homicide that took place in the 1500 block of N. Stuart Street on August 17, 2021.

Anyone with information regarding Fussell is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867 and reference case #2021-472686.