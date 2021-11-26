Want to capitalize on Black Friday deals for yourself? Check these out

If you’re investing in a new device for yourself on Black Friday, remember to pick up essential accessories like extra chargers and protective cases.

Besides getting gifts for people on your holiday shopping list, there’s someone else you should remember to buy for today: yourself.

If you’ve been eyeing something special recently, whether it’s a new tablet or a winter coat, Black Friday is the perfect time to pick it up at a deep discount. There’s something for everyone on sale today, and considering many products reach the lowest prices of the season, it’s smart to take advantage of deals while they last.

To point you in the right direction for Black Friday deals, we’re sharing this shopping guide featuring the most-wanted products of the season. We’re organizing it into popular categories, so you identify the best deals quickly, and we’ll be updating it throughout the day— so check back often.

Electronics and personal tech

Sony Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones: $100 off at Amazon

Whether you’re listening to your favorite music or enjoying an immersive gaming session, these headphones are ideal for audio enthusiasts looking for next-level sound experiences. Available at Amazon.

Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch: $100 off at Kohl’s

It’s easy to stay organized when you invest in this smartwatch, which functions as both a mini communication hub and fitness tracker. It comes with plenty of new apps to support busy and active lifestyles. Available at Kohl’s.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Unlocked Android Smartphone: $150 off at Amazon

If it’s time for a new smartphone, upgrade to this popular model. It’s a top choice, chock-full of exciting new features and offers high-quality calling experiences. Available at Amazon.

Amazon All-New Echo Show 5: $40 off at Kohl’s

A smart home assistant makes life much easier by managing other smart devices in the home through voice commands and convenient features. It’s an ideal information and communication hub, too. Available at Kohl’s.

Sony X80J 55-Inch 4K UHD LED Smart Google TV: 25% off at Amazon

Whether you’re a sports junkie or love binging on your favorite shows, this smart TV offers one of the best viewing experiences on the market. The TV offers quick and easy access to popular streaming services, like Prime Video, Netflix and Hulu. Available at Amazon.

Other top deals

Planning a holiday road trip? Make sure you have a GPS unit to navigate your journey.

If you’re a big fan of snapping photos, invest in a digital camera.

Pick up this popular streaming device to catch up on new movies and shows.

Enjoy 24/7 access to e-books and audiobooks with a Kindle.

Self-care

Giorgio Armani Ocean di Gioia Eau de Parfum, 3.4-oz.: 50% off at Ulta

Pleasant and inviting, it’s hard to beat the unique scent profile of this perfume. It’s quickly becoming one of Black Friday’s best-selling fragrances. Available at Ulta.

Givenchy Men’s Gentlemen Only Eau de Toilette, 3.3-oz.: 30% off at Macy’s

Treat yourself to this cologne, a perennial favorite that is statement-making and memorable. It’s popular as a signature scent, and several shoppers are picking up more than one bottle. Available at Macy’s.

INFINITIPRO by Conair 1875 Pro Ceramic Hair Dryer: $15 off at Amazon

If you’re looking for a smoother blowout, pick up this hairdryer from a trusted brand. You’ll use this quality heat styling tool often, making it well worth its new low price today. Available at Amazon.

Braun Epilator Silk-epil 9 Wet/Dry Epilator: 30% off at Amazon

Instead of shaving or waxing on a near-daily basis, switch to this epilator. Smooth results last for up to a month, and it results in finer, softer hair regrowth that is more manageable. Available at Amazon.

AstroAI Mini Skincare Fridge: 7% off at Amazon

Skincare fridges, like this one, have emerged as must-have beauty appliances since they keep moisturizers, serums and eye creams chilled for cool, refreshing applications. Available at Amazon.

Philips Sonicare 2 Electric Toothbrush: $60 off at Kohl’s

A best-selling electric toothbrush, this model takes the hard work out of brushing. It’s powerful enough to blast away plaque, and it makes it much easier to brush hard-to-reach areas. Available at Kohl’s.

Other top deals

A face mask is a fun skincare product that helps you unwind.

Keep skin soft and smooth all season with a luxurious moisturizer.

Looking for new loungewear? A pajama set should be at the top of your list.

Boost the brightness of your pearly whites with this teeth whitening kit.

Fitness

Fitbit Luxe Fitness & Wellness Tracker: $50 off at Kohl’s

This Fitbit, a favorite model among fitness enthusiasts, tracks activity levels, health metrics and heart rate. It helps users stay on top of their goals, especially with alerts and notifications to motivate them. Available at Kohl’s.

Hydrow Basics Package: $525 off at Hydrow

The Hydrow rowing machine delivers a total body workout with a true-to-life rowing experience. The machine is equipped with a patented drag mechanism that creates both electromagnetic and computer-controller resistance. Available at Hydrow.

Adidas Men’s Ultraboost 21 Running Shoe: $45 off at Dick’s Sporting Goods

Whether you’re a passionate or competitive runner, it’s worth investing in a quality pair of running shoes like these. They support smooth strides for every run. Available at Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Theragun PRO Massage Gun: $200 off at Amazon

Instead of waiting for soreness and cramps to go away, use this percussion massage to get quick relief through deep pulses and vibrations. The popular recovery device is an affordable alternative to professional massages. Available at Amazon.

Other top deals

Every fitness enthusiast should treat themselves to a new pair of workout leggings.

workout leggings. Fuel your workouts with nutrient-rich protein powder.

Hydration is a must when you work out, which is why it’s wise to invest in a water bottle.

Looking for a dynamic home workout? Consider this indoor exercise bike.

Fashion

MICHAEL Michael Kors Women’s Belted Leather Moto Jacket: 50% off at Macy’s

If you’d like to add a leather jacket to your coat collection, this style remains a crowd favorite for its versatile design. It coordinates well with most outfits and can be dressed up or down. Available at Macy’s.

Cole Haan Men’s Smooth Leather Jacket: 66% off at Macy’s

A favorite choice for cooler weather, this men’s leather jacket is an ideal option for anyone looking for stylish, everyday outerwear. Available at Macy’s.

Levi’s Women’s 725 High Rise Bootcut Jeans: 40% off at Kohl’s

Whether you’re building a capsule wardrobe or stocking up on basics, make sure you invest in this pair of Levi’s jeans. They feature the denim brand’s signature style and quality, right down to the pockets. Available at Kohl’s.

Kate Spade Glitter Crystal Square Stud Earrings: $12 off at Macy’s

These earrings are a popular choice for those who want to treat themselves to shiny baubles on Black Friday. The pair is the perfect accessory to polish off any holiday outfit. Available at Macy’s.

Other top deals

Keep your head warm on chilly, windy days with a warm winter hat.

It’s officially boot season, which means it’s time to finally pick up the pair of boots you’ve been eyeing.

Upgrading your wardrobe with stylish accessories? Add this new wallet to your handbag.

A designer scarf is an easy way to transform a basic look into a stylish outfit.

Home goods

Keurig K-Supreme Plus SMART Single-Serve Coffee Maker: $50 off at Kohl’s

Want to take home coffee brewing to the next level? Invest in this smart coffee maker, which lets you customize each cup through a companion app. Available at Kohl’s.

iRobot Roomba 694 Robotic Vacuum: 35% off at Amazon

This robotic vacuum is a convenient way to automate everyday floor cleaning. All you need to do is schedule a new cleaning cycle through its companion app, and voilà, your carpets and hard floors are tidy again. Available at Amazon.

Victrola Vintage 3-Speed Bluetooth Record Player: $10 off at Amazon

Enjoy the rich, full-bodied sound of vinyl with this record player. It’s a popular investment for those who want to explore — or revisit — the format and appreciate music in its purest form. Available at Amazon.

KitchenAid Variable Speed Corded Immersion Blender: $15 off at Amazon

An immersion blender like this one is an essential investment if you’re a fan of making soups and puréed foods like mashed potatoes and baba ganoush. Available at Amazon.

Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Essential Queen Mattress: 40% off at Tempur-Pedic

If you’re looking for ways to get a better night’s sleep, upgrade to this mattress. After all, if you’re going to spend several hours in it every day, you might as well be comfortable in it. Available at Tempur-Pedic.

Other top deals

If you’re a big fan of smoothies, pick up a personal blender to whip them up in no time.

Air fryers make it easy to enjoy comfort foods without the grease.

A cozy throw is perfect for curling up on the couch.

It’s easy to fall asleep when you have a comfortable pillow to rest your head on.

