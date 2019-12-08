Wanderwild backpacks for kids

COLORADO SPRINGS – Wanderwild is a backpack one stop shop started by two Colorado moms.

They stated they believe experiences are everything. Wanderwild was founded on the idea that with the right gear, children can set out with their families for days filled with learning, exploring, and making memories.

To do this, Wanderwild created backpacks with great features, fun prints, and the right fit for kids. Pockets where you want them, adjustable straps, and details made for kids’ fingers. Wanderwild packs are perfect for school, sports, trips and activities.

During the holiday season they are offering 30% off all items. You can order online at the following link.





