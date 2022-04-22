COLORADO SPRINGS– Communities can receive free health screenings at more than 4,600 pharmacies across the country on April 23, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

During this free, one-day event, families can receive the following, administered by qualified pharmacy and vision center teams:

Free health screenings for glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure, body mass index, and vision screenings at select stores

Affordable immunizations including pneumonia, tetanus, HPV, flu, measles, mumps, rubella (MMR), varicella (chicken pox/shingles), whooping cough (TDAP), Hepatitis A & B, and more.

Free COVID-19 vaccines

Walmart’s quarterly Wellness Day event seeks to push communities to be more health conscious. By making these resources easily accessible, the event hopes to make it easier for individuals to track their health. There will be opportunity to speak with pharmacists and ask questions during the event.

Walmart is also supporting the American Heart Association through the “Reclaim Your Rhythm” campaign in its efforts to educate and inspire communities to consistently check their blood pressure.

Since 2014, Walmart has contributed more than 4.7 million free health screenings for customers. Approximately 4,000 Walmart stores are located in medically underserved or rural areas. This means that Walmart is the first stop for health care for many families.

Kevin Host, Walmart’s senior vice president of pharmacy said, “We want to transform healthcare delivery in the United States; by using all of our existing assets together – from fresh food, to pharmacies, to telehealth, to health centers – we are able to care for our customers when and where they need care.”

You can find a free event near you at Walmart.com/wellnesshub.