UPDATE: FRIDAY 10/21/2022 10:59 a.m.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) said that the fire inside a Walmart store in southwest Colorado Springs is out.

CSFD tweeted that the fire was under control at 10:46 a.m. and said that investigators are on the scene to determine the cause of the fire.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Fire Department

CSFD said the fire appears to be “suspicious in nature,” and asks that anyone with information to please give them a call at (719) 444-7000.

ORIGINAL STORY: Walmart evacuated as CSFD responds to fire inside store

FRIDAY 10/21/2022 10:40 a.m.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is on the scene of a fire at a Walmart in southwest Colorado Springs.

CSFD tweeted about the fire at 10:17 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21 at the Walmart in the 700 block of South 8th Street, which is just west of I-25.

CSFD said its crews are on the scene and are reporting a small fire inside the store. CSFD said that the Walmart is being evacuated.

This is a developing story and FOX21 News will provide updates to this article.