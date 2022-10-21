UPDATE: FRIDAY 10/21/2022 10:59 a.m.
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) said that the fire inside a Walmart store in southwest Colorado Springs is out.
CSFD tweeted that the fire was under control at 10:46 a.m. and said that investigators are on the scene to determine the cause of the fire.
CSFD said the fire appears to be “suspicious in nature,” and asks that anyone with information to please give them a call at (719) 444-7000.
ORIGINAL STORY: Walmart evacuated as CSFD responds to fire inside store
FRIDAY 10/21/2022 10:40 a.m.
The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is on the scene of a fire at a Walmart in southwest Colorado Springs.
CSFD tweeted about the fire at 10:17 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21 at the Walmart in the 700 block of South 8th Street, which is just west of I-25.
CSFD said its crews are on the scene and are reporting a small fire inside the store. CSFD said that the Walmart is being evacuated.
