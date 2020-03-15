Walmart changes hours amid coronavirus outbreak

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 18: Walmart carts are seen outside of a store as the company reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings that fell short of analysts’ estimates on February 18, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Walmart earned $1.38 a share, short of some analysts expectations for $1.43 per share. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

COLORADO SPRINGS – Walmarts across the nation are temporarily changing their hours due to the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the United States.

Dacona Smith, the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Walmart stated that as of Sunday, March 15, all Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until further notice.

He stated stores that are currently operating under more reduced hours (for example they regularly close at 10 p.m. or open at 7 a.m.) will keep their current hours of operation.

“I don’t think any of us have been through an experience like this, and we continue to be amazed at what our people, whether in the stores or in the supply chain, are doing to make sure customers have what they need,” Smith said.

He stated the reduced hours will help ensure associates are able to stock the products customers are looking for and to perform cleaning and sanitizing.

“As we make this change, associates will continue to work the hours and shifts they are scheduled, and our supply chain and trucking fleet will continue to move products and deliver to stores on their regular schedules,” Smith said.

Walmart has a temporary COVID-19 emergency leave policy to support associates.

“Thank you for your incredible work during this time. I know it hasn’t always been easy, but your entire Walmart family is so proud of what you are doing and the important difference you are making, both for your neighbors and for your country,” Smith said.