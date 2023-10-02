(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A new gun law is now in effect, which dictates a minimum three-day waiting period and a background check before a firearm customer can receive their purchase.

Customers inside of Spartan Defense Armory & Training Store were informed of the new waiting period, delineated in HB23-1219. One instructor at Spartan, Jared Pirrie, expressed his concerns over this new gun law.

“So technically, background checks are unconstitutional,” Pirrie, said. “It’s one of those things we’ve gotten very used to. But generally, background checks don’t help, especially because when people are committing a crime, it’s their first crime. So even if they are able to purchase a firearm, it’s because of the fact that they aren’t a felon before that point.”

Previously, customers could walk into a store and purchase a gun and receive it day-of. Now, with the waiting period, that’s no longer the case.

“That is the biggest point that we see,” Pirrie said. “So, you should be able to purchase a firearm and as soon as a background check is done and again, I don’t believe in that, but it’s one of those things that you should be able to do that because if it is a time constraint and you do feel unsafe, that’s the biggest thing.”

When it comes to how this new law will impact their business, Pirrie said the bigger issue is people’s constitutional rights.

“I think in the short term it will,” Pirrie said. “But in the long term, enough places in different states have laws like this, and it doesn’t necessarily impact their bottom line. But then again, that’s not necessarily what we’re worried about. We’re worried about people having the ability to use their constitutional rights and use them as an adult.”

Dr. Regina English, State Representative for House District 17, has repeatedly supported gun laws and voiced why she believes this waiting time will help keep our community safer.

“I truly supported all the new gun laws that have been passed because there’s been just mass shootings happening everywhere,” Dr. English said. “I mean, across the nation, not just in Colorado, but when it does happen here in Colorado Springs, it impacts our community as a whole…. The mission I have is to keep all people safe from gun harm, mainly our students, because I’m huge on education and we’ve been seeing a lot of school shootings taking place.”

Several supporters including Dr. English said this new law can help with impulsive decisions like suicide attempts and mass shootings.

“I would also go a step to say I do agree that it will stop suicide,” Dr. English said. “But taking it to the next level, I could be in a domestic situation, right and I’m angry and that waiting period will give me three days to cool off and stop me from committing a crime or a murder that I didn’t really want to commit anyway.”

In response to this argument, Pirrie said there is no way of stopping these actions from happening even with a background check.

“The initial thing is suicide is going to happen regardless,” Pirrie said. “Somebody has access to a firearm. Somebody has access to a garage and turns on their vehicle. There’s no way to get around that and now mass shootings, like I said previous, there’s no way to stop somebody that’s not a felon through a background check process.”

Representative Judy Amabile was a strong supporter of this new law and shared a personal connection her family has with purchasing a firearm.

“I have a son who has serious mental illness and he in 2018 told me he was going to get a gun so he could kill himself,” Amabile said. “At the time, I could see his debit account online. And I noticed a couple of days later that he had a charge at the local gun shop across from Boulder High for about $10 or $12…. Me and his dad go running down to the gun store and they said, well, that’s a background check and we don’t know why but his background check didn’t come back instantly.”

Amabile was able to make sure her son was not able to obtain a gun and shared over Zoom on Monday morning why she believes waiting periods are essential.

“He’s still with us,” Amabile said. “So that’s my why on this particular bill and I think, as I said every day that the bill is in effect, we will meaningfully save people’s lives.”

In response to those against this law, Amabile said she has spoken to gun owners and this decision comes after the number of mass shootings and suicides across our country.

“The people of Colorado want common sense gun regulation that is going to meaningfully save people’s lives,” Amabile said. “They’re exhausted and scared and sick from all of the people that have been the victims of gun violence across the state.”

The Rocky Mountain Gun Owners Organization has re-filed a lawsuit against Governor Jared Polis regarding this waiting period.

“It is challenging the constitutionality of the three-day waiting period, essentially arguing that a right delayed is a right denied,” said Rocky Mountain Gun Owners Executive Director Taylor Rhodes. “There’s just as much of a constitutional right as keeping those firearms. So… we’re extremely hopeful of where this lawsuit can go.”

Furthermore, Rhodes argues this new law oversteps on one’s constitutional right to bear arms.

“Most cases say that it has no effect on suicide, but it has no effect on crime,” Rhodes said. “So ultimately, this is just another law that the anti-gun lobby has pushed and to restrict Second Amendment freedoms of law abiding, peaceable Coloradans.”

If a store violates the waiting period, they can be charged a $500 fine for a first offense and up to a $5,000 fine for a second offense. The waiting period does not apply to the sale of an antique weapon or relic.