(Sponsored) – Rio Grande Hospital’s wound care provides advanced wound care and hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) to help your wounds heal. They work with your primary physician to begin your healing process.

Loving Living Local host Nova visited the Rio Grande Hospital location in Del Norte and spoke with Dr. Tiffany Ward about the hyperbaric oxygen chamber. Rio Grande Hospital is the only medical grade hyperbaric oxygen chamber in a 200 miles radius of Del Norte.

Rio Grande Hospital have evidence-based wound care treatment with innovative technologies, and their specialized clinical staff have advanced training and expertise in wound care. With a personalized care plan customized for each patient and open and ongoing communication with primary and referring physicians compassionate and friendly staff, Rio Grande Hospital said it can even see wounds heal 50% faster when using the oxygen chamber.

For more information about the Wound Care Center and its hyperbaric oxygen chamber head to the Rio Grande Hospital website.