COLORADO SPRINGS — Each year, the American Association of State Troopers (AAST), holds the ‘Best Looking Cruiser’ contest, setting the stage for a friendly competition between the 50 state agencies to see who will land in a calendar for the following year, and you can help your Colorado troopers.

“Our vehicles are our offices,” said Colonel Matthew C. Packard, Chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “They’re distinct, unique, and embody what it means to be in Colorado by being both rugged and beautiful.”

This year’s contest, the 9th annual, will be tabulated through the SurveyMonkey website. Voting began on August 8 and is open to the public. You can access the website link to cast your vote by clicking here, and you can scroll through the state agency photos to find your favorite cruiser.

The winner will be presented with the ‘Best Looking Cruiser Award’ and featured on the cover of the AAST’s 2022 wall calendar; the next top competitors will be selected for individual months inside. The calendar will be available for $10 each at https://www.statetroopers.org once they’re printed.

Sales benefit educational scholarships to dependents of member troopers.