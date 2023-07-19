(COLORADO) — Colorado State Patrol (CSP) needs your vote for ‘Best Looking Cruiser’ in 2023’s nationwide contest.

Voting is open until Monday, July 31, at 10 a.m. Click here to view all entries and cast your vote for Colorado!

Courtesy of Colorado State Patrol

“Our vehicles are our offices. They’re distinct, unique, and embody what it means to be in Colorado by being both rugged and beautiful,” said Colonel Matthew C. Packard, Chief of CSP.

The winner will be presented with the “Best Looking Cruiser Award” and be featured on the cover of the American Association of State Troopers’ (AAST) Best Looking Trooper Cruisers 2024 Wall Calendar. Calendars will be available for purchase here beginning Oct. 1.

The contest began as a friendly competition between state agencies, according to a press release. It allows community members from across the US to support and interact with law enforcement in a positive manner, stated CSP.