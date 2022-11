(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s Electric Safari is once again in the running for “Best Zoo Lights in North America” in USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice awards.

Courtesy of Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

Courtesy of Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

Courtesy of Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

Courtesy of Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

Courtesy of Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

Courtesy of Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

Courtesy of Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

Currently, CMZoo is ranked #2 and is asking the community to help the zoo climb higher in the rankings. You can show pride for America’s Mountain Zoo by casting one vote every day until Monday, Dec 5 at 10 a.m. To vote, click here.

Courtesy of Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

Courtesy of Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

Courtesy of Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

Courtesy of Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

Courtesy of Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

In 2021, CMZoo was voted Third Best Zoo Lights in North America.