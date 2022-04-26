COLORADO SPRINGS – COSILoveYou is still looking for about 200 volunteers to join in the Spring CityServe event happening on two consecutive Saturdays, April 30th and May 7th.

CityServe is a city-wide day of volunteerism where “all are welcome to serve and be served.” Nearly 2,000 volunteers will be serving schools, parks, local non-profit organizations, and neighborhoods, through simple tasks like pulling weeds, painting, picking up trash, making cards of encouragement and more.

Stu Davis, Executive Director of COSILoveYou, explains how to get involved and more information regarding volunteering on Spring CityServe can be found at cosiloveyou.com.