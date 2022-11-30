(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs City Council said they are seeking to fill two voting and two alternate members on the Law Enforcement Transparency and Advisory Commission (LETAC).

Established in 2020, LETAC’s mission is to make recommendations to City Council which would “promote improved understanding and relationships between the Colorado Springs Police Department and the public,” according to a press release from the City.

For the first voting member vacancy, the applicant must reside in City Council District 5, which encompasses much of central Colorado Springs south of Austin Bluffs Parkway and North of Platte Avenue, between I-25 and North Powers Boulevard. Click here to view a map of the City Council districts, to see if you are eligible for this position.

For the second voting member vacancy, City Council is looking for an applicant with prior experience in law enforcement.

For alternate member vacancies, City Council is looking for applicants who reside in City Council District 4, which is mostly south of Platte and north of Milton E. Proby Parkway, from South Union Boulevard east to the city limits.

All applicants must live in the City of Colorado Springs.

You can find the application form here, if you are interested in applying. Applications and resumés can also be emailed to Michael Montgomery at Michael.Montgomery@coloradosprings.gov or mailed to City Council, Attention: Michael Montgomery, P.O. Box 1575, Colorado Springs, CO 80901.

The deadline to submit your application is Friday, Dec. 30, 2022.