Volunteers needed on El Paso County Community Services Block Grant Advisory Board

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Board of Commissioners is seeking community-minded citizen volunteers to serve on the El Paso County Community Services Block Grant (CSBG) Advisory Board.

Applications for the open positions are due by December 17, 2021.

The role of the El Paso County CSBG Advisory Board is to participate actively in the development, planning, implementation, and evaluation of the Community Services Block Grant (CSBG) program in El Paso County, serving low-income communities and making recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners.

The Board consists of nine members appointed by the Board of County Commissioners for three-year terms; members are limited to two full consecutive terms.

Commission meetings are held quarterly; March, June, September, and December on the 2nd Friday of the month from 2-3:30 p.m. Meetings are currently being held over an online platform in lieu of in-person and are expected to continue for the foreseeable future.

The Community Services Block Grant (CSBG) Advisory Board is currently seeking one new member. This member must be from the private sector.

The volunteer application is located at www.elpasoco.com and can be accessed at:

https://bocc.elpasoco.com/volunteer Send completed applications to:

Board of El Paso County Commissioners

Attn: Ingrid Mobley

200 S. Cascade Ave., Suite 100

Colorado Springs, CO 80903-2208

ingridmobley@elpasoco.com