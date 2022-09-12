COLORADO SPRINGS — COSILoveYou is set to host the 8th annual Fall CityServe event, and they need volunteers to make the event a success.

COSILoveYou is a local organization that orchestrates collaborative partnerships to meet practical needs throughout the Pikes Peak region, by working with churches, nonprofits, businesses, school districts, and civic partners. CityServe is a yearly city-wide day of volunteerism for members of the community from all walks of life to serve and be served, filling real needs across the Pikes Peak region.

COSILoveYou needs volunteers to serve local schools, parks, non-profit organizations, and neighborhoods. Volunteers will help by pulling weeds, painting, picking up trash, making cards of encouragement, dropping off care packages, cleaning, sorting donations, and more.

As of Monday, COSILoveYou has over 2,500 volunteer slots needing to be filled, many of which are kid-friendly and perfect for groups of neighbors, friends, and small groups.

To learn more about the event and sign up to volunteer, visit cosiloveyou.com.