Volunteers needed for El Paso County Innovation and Technology Committee

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.– The Board of El Paso County Commissioners is seeking citizen volunteers to serve on the El Paso County Innovation and Technology Committee. Applications are due by Friday, Sept. 3.

The mission of the ITC is to offer guidance on how new and future technology may impact El Paso County community services in an efficient, cost-effective, and responsible way by identifying current innovations in counties across America as well as utilizing data to research and assess the viability of implementing new ideas.

The committee is made of nine voting members representing a cross-section of the community with a working knowledge of developing technologies.

Board meetings are virtual and held on the first Thursday of each month from 3:00 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. .

Volunteer applications are located at this website and can be accessed here as well.

Send completed applications to the following address:

Board of El Paso County Commissioners

Attn: Ingrid Mobley

200 S. Cascade Ave., Suite 100

Colorado Springs, CO 80903-2208

For more information, email Ingrid Mobley at this email address: ingridmobley@elpasoco.com

Applications may also be faxed to (719) 520-6397 or emailed to volunteer@elpasoco.com.