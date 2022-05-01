COLORADO SPRINGS – Volunteers in the Pikes Peak region rolled up their sleeves to clean up community spaces this weekend.

Thousands of people participated in The Great American Cleanup this Saturday, an effort that stretched from Monument to Pueblo along the Fountain Creek watershed.

A team from Navy Federal Credit Union on Mesa Ridge Parkway, volunteers from the Green Team & National Honor society from Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8 , and City Serve COSILoveYou all showed up to help.









“We collected about 50 bags of garbage plus we found a few shopping carts, tires, and a few other things so if I had to average that out I would say something like 1,500 lbs out of the Fountain Creek” said Brittany Fechko, a member of the group Clean up Fountain.

The nationwide effort looks to get people involved in keeping waterways healthy in communities.

“There are a lot of single-use plastics, a lot of styrofoam that ends up coming down the storm drains. And enter into the creeks because stormwater isn’t filtered or treated. So this is a chance to pick that up before it works its way to the gulf of Mexico.” said Jerry Cordova, a stormwater specialist in Colorado Springs.

This is the 10th year the Fountain Creek Watershed has participated in this nationwide clean-up event.