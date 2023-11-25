(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Volunteers came together to Make the Ronald McDonald House feel more like home for families that have traveled far away from home to be with their hospitalized children.

The house is operated by Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado (RMHCSC). Their house near the Children’s Hospital Colorado hosts families in need.

RMCHSC says it’s decking the halls with the help of volunteers this holiday season. Eight different trees with unique themes across the house were decorated by volunteers.

Courtesy: Photojournalist Jeff Zide

“We have a number of families who’ve traveled a great way to be next to their hospitalized child. We want to make sure our house feels like home to them.” Captain Dan Communications Manager Ronald McDonald House Charities Southern Colorado

RMHCSC was founded in 1987 and has hosted 13,000 families in those 36 years.