Vitalant Calls for Donations During National Blood Donation Week

DENVER — Vitalant has partnered with syndicated radio host Dr. Daliah Wachs to declare Sept. 1-7 National Blood Donation Week, which helps raise awareness of the constant need for blood donations.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis has joined the effort in proclaiming Colorado Blood Donation Day as Saturday, September 4.

As back-to-school and work routines resume, blood and platelet donations have slowed, but the need remains strong. Vitalant is urging all eligible donors to make a blood or platelet donation appointment during National Blood Donation Week to prevent a serious shortage and ensure blood is readily available for disasters large and small, including the everyday needs patients face.

Wildfires and hurricane-related impacts have already canceled blood drives across the nation, preventing hundreds of donations from being collected; yet, when severe weather hits, it’s the blood on the shelves that helps to save lives. It’s important for those who can safely donate to keep the blood supply sufficient during this time of year.

As a special thanks for donating around the Labor Day weekend, all donors who give Sept. 1 through Sept. 7 will receive an exclusive Vitalant T-shirt redeemable by email.

Urgent need for donors of all types

All blood types are needed, especially type O, the most transfused blood type. O-negative is what emergency room personnel reach for when there is not time to determine a patient’s blood type. Platelet donations are critically needed. Platelets help blood clot and more than 50% of platelet donations are used by cancer patients.

September is also National Sickle Cell Awareness Month

Sickle cell disease is an inherited blood disorder that causes sickle shaped red blood cells that can block blood flow and oxygen from reaching parts of the body. It affects about 100,000 people in the U.S., most of whom are of African or Latino descent. Sickle cell patients often need blood transfusions to alleviate pain. A blood transfusion from a donor with similar ethnicity can cause fewer health problems for those living with the disease. That is why it is important that donors of all backgrounds give regularly.

How to give

To learn more and schedule an appointment to donate, please visit vitalant.org or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825). There is no waiting period to donate after being vaccinated for COVID-19 or the seasonal flu shot. To support a safe environment and most efficiently follow the latest CDC guidance, masks are required for all donors, staff, volunteers and guests at Vitalant blood drives and facilities regardless of vaccination status.

