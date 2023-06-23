(COLORADO SPRINGS) — El Paso County Parks & Community Services Department partnered with The Scott Luther Foundation to open the Visually Impaired Persons Trail (VIP Trail).

El Paso County unveiled the trail on Friday, June 23 at Bear Creek Nature Center, incorporated in Songbird Trail.

“The VIP Trail is a continuation of our commitment to accessibility in action,” said Todd Marts, El Paso County Executive Director of Parks & Community Services.

Courtesy FOX21 Photojournalist Hannah Henry

El Paso County said visitors with visual impairments can now better interpret nature along the VIP Trail.

The VIP trail section is a flat, wide boardwalk with a braded rope that guides users to interact with the interpretive signs. The signs can interact with a Pen Friend audio device that reads the signs out loud, describing the scenery along the trail.

The trail will be open during park hours. The Pen Friends accessibility tool is available from 9 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at no cost.