Vista Ridge High School suspends in-person classes, activities Sept. 1-6

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.– Dr. Jason DaLee, District 49’s Vista Ridge High School principal, distributed a letter today to inform parents, teachers, staff and students that due to a COVID-19 outbreak and other “cases of infectious illnesses”, in-person classes will be suspended on Wednesday, Sept. 1, Thursday, Sept. 2 and all in-person activities scheduled for Monday, Sept. 6, are now canceled.

Friday, Sept. 3, was already scheduled to be a non-student contact day.

During this closure period, District 49 says that the school will be cleaned,



E-learning activities will be distributed to students to keep their academics on track during the closure period.

The letter said, “Students should check their D49 emails by the end of the school day tomorrow to secure those assignments and complete them prior to returning to school on Tuesday, September 7.”

The school also encouraged parents to monitors their childrens’ symptoms to ensure no further spread of the COVID-19 virus or other diseases, as well as reminded parents whose children are symptomatic to stay at home to prevent further spread.



