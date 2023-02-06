(COLORADO) — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is considering updates to its 2012 Western Solar Plan which included six southwestern states; Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, and Utah. BLM is considering expanding the plan to include Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington, and Wyoming.

BLM is hosting a series of meetings both in person and virtual, there will be an in-person meeting in Grand Junction on Feb. 9 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Grand Junction Convention Center. There will be a virtual meeting on Feb. 13 from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. preregistration is required for the virtual meeting.

“The BLM is committed to expanding renewable energy development on public lands to help lead the nation into a clean energy future, enhance America’s energy security, and provide for good-paying union jobs,” said BLM Director Tracy Stone-Manning. “We look forward to hearing from the public on effective ways to expand our nation’s capacity for producing solar energy while continuing to ensure robust protection of our public lands and waters.”

Public comment will be open for 15 days after the last public feedback meeting.