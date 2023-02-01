(U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo.) — U.S. Air Force Academy (USAFA) cadets came together to honor one of their own after Cadet 3rd Class Hunter Brown experienced a medical emergency on his way to class in early January.

Brown died on Jan. 9 after suffering a medical emergency on campus, which his parents told Military.com was believed to be a pulmonary embolism, or a blocked artery in his lungs.

On Jan. 26, the Academy held a vigil for Brown, and cadets came together to honor and remember Brown, who was described as a standout offensive lineman for the Falcons’ football team, a loving brother, diligent student, and loyal teammate.

Courtesy: United States Air Force Academy

At the vigil, Brown was honored with a 21-Gun Salute, and a performance of taps.

USAFA shared an image from the vigil, which shows the USAFA Cadet Honor Guard performing the 21-Gun Salute beneath a starlit sky.

Courtesy: Trevor Cokley, Air Force

“To know Hunter was to love Hunter,” Brown’s father, Dustin told Military.com. “He didn’t meet a stranger, he was friendly to everybody. He could be serious and he could joke, and he knew the difference and when to do both.”