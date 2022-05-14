SALIDA, Co. — A vigil for missing mother and wife, Suzanne Morphew, will be held in recognition of the second year anniversary of her disappearance.

Attendees are asked to gather at Riverside Park at 2 p.m. to hear guest speakers and a written poem by a community member.

Tisha Leewaye, the organizer of the vigil, has made the vigil an annual event since Morphew’s disappearance.

“I just wanted to keep her name out there. She was part of our community,” said Leewaye. “I want her to find justice.”

Morphew was a client at the Factory Salon where Leewaye formerly worked. Leeways remembers seeing Morphew as a regular customer before her disappearance.

T-shirts and bracelets will be available at the event to raise funds for Alliance Against Domestic Abuse, an organization that provides crisis intervention, support and emergency shelter for women and men suffering from domestic violence. Funds raised from bracelet sales will go toward a tree planted in her name to keep her memory alive.

“I wanted something that’s memorable for her in this town, so I thought a tree would be nice,” said Leeways.

Leeways plans to plant the tree in Riverside Park.