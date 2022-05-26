COLORADO SPRINGS — Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, Everytown for Gun Safety and RAWtools will host a vigil for community members to reflect on the recent mass shootings that occurred in Buffalo, Laguna Woods and Uvalde, Texas.

The vigil will take place at Grace and St. Stephen’s Church on 601 N. Tejon Street at 5 p.m. There will be a space for parent resources and information on how the community can express hopes for change. Clergy members, counselors and trained listeners will be available at the event to speak with individuals.

Those whose lives have been affected by gun violence will have the opportunity to add the names of loved ones stolen by gun violence to a list of victims. RAWtools will invite guests of the vigil to use a hammer to participate in transforming a gun into a garden tool at the vigil.

RAWtools is a local nonprofit dedicated to turning the message of violence into peace. The organization transforms donated guns into garden tools using a propane powered forge, anvil and hammer. RAWtools uses this process to encourage further dialogue about the deep trauma and grief that is present for survivors of gun violence and public in general.

Both RAWtools and Action for Gun Sense in Colorado focus on amplifying the stories of gun violence survivors who live with the impact of gun violence every day.

Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America is the largest gun violence prevention organization in the country with nearly six million supporters and more than 350,000 donors, according to a press release. The grassroots campaign fights for stronger public safety measures to lax gun laws. Moms Demand Action has established a chapter in every state of the country.

The Everytown Survivor Network is a nationwide community of survivors working together to

end gun violence. The Survivor Network connects survivors to build community, offers trauma-informed programs and trainings, and provides referrals to direct services. The Survivor Network is part of Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund.