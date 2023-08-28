DENVER (KDVR) — Multiple videos captured a fireball falling in the sky above Colorado early Sunday morning, while dozens of others reported seeing the event themselves.

A fireball described by NASA as an unusually bright meteor.

Several separate viewers sent in videos of the event, which happened around 3:30 a.m.

One of the videos was taken by a viewer on the road between Wiggins and Roggen, west of Fort Morgan.

Another video was taken near Horsetooth Mountain, west of Fort Collins, by Luke and Melanie McOmie.

Another two videos were taken in Aurora by Eric Whittlesey and show the bright meteor. Whittlesey said it fell at a high rate of speed and lit up the neighborhood.

Meteor sighting near Horsetooth Mountain in Colorado (Credit: Luke and Melanie McOmie)

Meteor sighting in Aurora (Credit: Eric Whittlesey)

Another view of a meteor sighting in Aurora (Credit: Eric Whittlesey)

Meteor sighting in Highlands Ranch (Credit: Summer Lucero)

Meteor sighting on the road between Wiggins and Roggen (Credit: Viewer video)

The meteor in both videos appears to flash brightly before scattering into smaller pieces as it fades into the sky.

In all, at least 37 people reported the meteor sighting to the nonprofit American Meteor Society, which confirmed the event.

Most of the sightings were between 3:30 a.m. and 3:35 a.m.

A majority were reported in the northern half of Colorado around the Denver metro, but there was one report to the AMS as far south as Santa Fe, New Mexico, and as far north as Casper, Wyoming.

Some of the reports described it as a “big red fireball,” and one said the light from the meteor lit up their entire block.

Some of the reports also said they heard a sound sometime after the meteor appeared in the sky.

According to AMS, the meteor likely traveled from around Allenspark to just south of Idaho Springs in the mountains west of the Denver metro.