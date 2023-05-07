VIDEO: Two escaped inmates caught by authorities

(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — A video sent in by a FOX21 News viewer captured moments when two escaped inmates from the Fremont County Jail were caught by law enforcement near Four Mile Creek on Saturday, May 6.

FOX21 viewer, Michael Foster, was on his way home from the Cañon City Music & Blossom Festival Parade when both inmates were detained as part of a joint law enforcement effort in the area.

Courtesy of FOX21 viewer Michael Foster

Courtesy of FOX21 viewer Michael Foster

Courtesy of Fremont County Sheriff’s Office

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office thanked the community for their tips and cooperation as they tracked the escapees.