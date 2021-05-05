Video: See the moment Barry Morphew was arrested

SALIDA, Colo. (KDVR) — After nearly a year of searching for Suzanne Morphew and investigating her disappearance, the Chaffee County Sheriff has arrested her husband, Barry Morphew.

Morphew was arrested around 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, May 5 near his home in Poncha Springs. FOX31 News has obtained video of the arrest, which shows his truck stopped on the side of the road near several police vehicles. He can be seen standing just off the road with an officer.

According the Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze, Morphew was alone at the time of the arrest and he was taken into custody without incident.

Barry Morphew faces charges of first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, and attempting to influence a public servant.

Suzanne Morphew, 49, was reported missing on May 10, 2020 – Mother’s Day. And the process of the investigation in the days and months following Morphew’s disappearance has been carefully protected by the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, which is the lead agency on the case.