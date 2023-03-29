VIDEO: Mountain lion family spotted on public trail

(WOODLAND PARK, Colo.) — Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW) reminds the community to be aware of surroundings, especially where the public shares trails with mountain lions.

Courtesy of Colorado Parks & Wildlife

Courtesy of Colorado Parks & Wildlife

In a post to social media Wednesday morning on March 29, CPW shared a video that captured a mountain lion family spotted on a trail in Woodland Park. The camera footage shows a mountain lion with three smaller cubs.

“Don’t go alone,” said CPW. “Carry pepper spray and a walking stick. Keep pets leashed and kids close.”

CPW advises the public to walk or hike in groups in mountain lion county. You should also make plenty of noise to reduce the chances of surprising a lion.

If a lion behaves aggressively, throw stones, branches or whatever you can without crouching or turning your back, per CPW.

For more information, visit CPW’s webpage.