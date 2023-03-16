VIDEO: Mother mountain lion and cubs spotted in Woodland Park

(TELLER COUNTY, Colo.) — Home video cameras have caught glimpses of elusive mountain lions once again! This time, with their cubs, according to Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW).

Courtesy of Colorado Parks & Wildlife

Courtesy of Colorado Parks & Wildlife

The videos show a mother lion, her three kits and a lone male on the east side of the Paradise Estates neighborhood in Woodland Park.

CPW said mountain lions follow their main prey: deer, which explains increased mountain lion sighting in residential areas.

“Because deer have taken up residence in CO cities, the number of lion sightings and human interactions are increasing,” stated CPW in a post to social media.

Attracting deer also brings predators, which is why you should never feed deer, according to CPW. Pet owners are also asked not to feed pets outside due to the possibility of attracting more prey such as raccoons.

CPW also urges community members to protect pets by bringing them inside at night. If left out in a kennel, you should enclose the top.

“Roaming pets are easy prey and can attract lions,” said CPW. “Lucky no pets were out!”