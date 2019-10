FOX NEWS — 10-year-old Lane Bridges is making headlines for his Texas-sized pep talk to his pee wee football teammates.

He decided to give a pep talk to his team, the Eastland Mavericks, before they played the Cisco Loboes. Lane delivered an impassioned speech.

“Have passion, be determined, and be this team!” Lane said.

The video went viral, already reaching three million views.

The Mavericks went on to win the game 6-0.

Video Courtesy: Courtney Bridges / Phillip Gosnell