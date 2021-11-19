Victory Service Dogs to host gala Dec. 17

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– Victory Service Dogs, a Colorado Springs 501(c)(3) nonprofit, will be hosting its upcoming December fundraising gala on Friday, Dec. 17 from 7:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m in the Grand Ballroom at the Mining Exchange.

The gala called “Pawsitive for a Purpose Winter Gala” will be a formal event with drinks hors d’oeuvres, silent auction and more. There will also be several graduate service dog teams in attendance.

Courtesy of Victory Service Dogs.

Victory Service Dogs works to pair local disabled veterans and first responders with a service dog. Over 65 veteran-dog teams are currently in training and so far, the group has graduated 93 teams since its beginning in 2015.

The group hopes to healthfully aid veterans who fight daily battles with PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder), TBI (Traumatic Brain Injury), MST (Military Sexual Trauma) and mobility issues.

This summer in July of 2021, the group’s first children’s program called VictoryKids helps pair service dogs with local children who are on the spectrum, have diabetes, seizure disorders and other mental health needs.