COLORADO SPRINGS — Celebrate 128 years of mining heritage at Victor Gold Rush Days!

Throughout the weekend, activities will include gold panning, Salida circus workshops, a bouncy house area, chainsaw wood carving demos and a variety of food and merchandise vendors.

The day’s events will kick off with:

The Victor Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) pancake breakfast

Mining demonstrations

Gold Camp Adventure Tour* (10 a.m.)

The highest altitude known antique tractor pull

Colorado Vintage Base Ball Association tournament in the historic Gold Bowl

Sunnyside Cemetery guided walking tour* (1 p.m.)

Victor Heritage Society’s Historic Building Tours (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

Victor Ag and Mining Museum’s chuckwagon lunch

Blacksmith demonstrations

Old fashioned kids’ games

A petting zoo with a variety of animals

Beer garden

Music on the stage in Victor’s Pinnacle Plaza. On stage performances include Carri Dell, Levi Richardson, Brian Grace Band and Sisters of the Moon. The event will welcome Tejon Street Corner Thieves back to Victor to perform from 8:00 to 9:30 p.m.

Sunday’s festivities include:

VFD pancake breakfast

Tractor pull

Annual Gold Rush Day parade at noon

A vintage baseball finale game

Chuckwagon lunch

Beer garden

Music as well as Cosmic Entertainment karaoke on the Pinnacle Plaza stage. Other on-stage performances include DOTS 2.0, Backstage People and Levi Richardson.

While in town, check out the merchants, museums and eateries located in the designated National Historic District. Take a little trip and step back in time! If you decide to stay over there are several lodging accommodations available.