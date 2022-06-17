VICTOR, Colo. — Geology fans can enjoy some of Colorado’s most unique and sparkly finds at the annual Victor Gem and Mineral Show, which kicked off on Friday and runs through the weekend.

The annual show is presented by the Southern Teller County Focus Group (STCFG) in Victor, and will include vendors from across the state selling Colorado-dug minerals. Items for sale will include polished gems, hand-crafted jewelry, rough slabs, specimens, cabochons, geodes, Cripple Creek turquoise, and more. There will also be gold and gem panning at the Victor Lowell Thomas Museum.













At the show, visitors can experience Victor’s first ever Oddities Alley, a concurrent event featuring a unique blend of vendors, food trucks, and live entertainment on Saturday night – The Enigma Live at the Victor Hotel. The Enigma is a bizarre show of original music, odd humor, and amazing stunts.

The Enigma has toured the world many times over performing at festivals, theaters, and rock venues of the US and opening for David Bowie. The show is based on circus and tattoo culture, which defines today’s pop culture. Victor at one time had traveling circus shows; the most noted in 1904 when the Ringling Brothers was the featured attraction. They set up their “big top” at the corner of Fourth Street and Victor Avenue (in front of the Victor Hotel) and featured tight rope walkers over the avenue.

Show hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Sunday, and admission is free.