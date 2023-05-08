(TELLER COUNTY, Colo.) — The four victims in the plane crash that the Teller County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) responded to on Sunday, May 7 have been identified by the Teller County Coroner’s office.

On Sunday, TCSO said first responders were en route to a remote location off of Phantom Canyon Road near the Fremont County line.

The County Coroner has identified the four victims of the crash as Bruce Claremont of Florence, Laurie Aves of Florence, and Roger and Katherin Duncan of Florence.

TCSO said the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are investigating the crash.