PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Coroner has identified the bodies of two men found inside a pick-up truck on Monday.

The victims of the double homicide were identified as 17-year-old Joshua Martinez and 26-year-old William Butzin.

Both men were found dead with multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle parked off West Orman Road.

Families of both victims have been notified. The homicide investigation will continue.