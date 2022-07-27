LAMAR, Colo. — The Prowers County Coroner’s office has released the names of the people shot in a triple shooting in Lamar on July 23.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigations (CBI) stated in a press release that 24-year-old Jourden White shot three people living in the Lamar Apartments located near the corner of East Park St. and Mullen St, just before 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 23. White then fled the scene.

50-year-old Roy Bock and 58-year-old Loretta Rhoades were shot and pronounced dead at the scene. A third victim, 18-year-old Keisha Graeff was shot and transported to the Denver metro area for treatment. She remains in critical condition.

White’s vehicle was later spotted by Granada Police Department and a pursuit ensued. White stopped near Holly, Colorado after a pursuit involving a number of law enforcement agencies. White left the vehicle and took his own life, no shots were fired by law enforcement.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation. The suspect and the victims knew one another; however, the specifics of those connections, including possible familial ties, remain under investigation.