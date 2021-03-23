Victims in Boulder Tragedy remembered

BOULDER, Colo. — On Tuesday, a day after the tragedy in Boulder, Governor Jared Polis ordered flags lowered to half-staff on all public buildings statewide. It comes on the same day the Boulder Police Department (BPD) and community leaders held a press conference releasing the names and ages of those killed in the King Soopers shooting.

The 10 victims range in ages from 20-year’s-old to 65. They include the following: Denny Stong, 20, Neven Stanisic, 23, Rikki Olds, 25, Tralona Bartkowiak, 49, Suzanne Fountain, 59, Teri Leiker, 51, Officer Eric Talley, 51, Kevin Mahoney, 61, Lynn Murray, 62, and Jody Waters, 65.

“I feel numb, and it’s heartbreaking. It’s heartbreaking to talk to victims, their families; it’s tragic,” said Maris Harold, Boulder Police Chief.

The shooting in Boulder comes as another tragedy to leave its mark on Colorado.

“This has been a painful year, and we sit here once again by seemingly incomprehensible, senseless loss,” said Governor Jared Polis.

Boulder Police also lost one of its own, Officer Eric Talley, a husband, and father of seven, who was among the first on scene of Monday afternoon’s shooting.

“He is everything that policing deserves and needs. He cared about this community, he cared about the Boulder Police Department, he cared about his family, and he was willing to die to protect others,” said Herold.

Officer Talley’s life was one of 10 cut short, but their legacies live on.

“We will always remember the victims of the King Soopers shooting,” voiced Polis.

On Tuesday, a makeshift memorial was set up outside of the Boulder Police Department for Officer Talley. His patrol car was covered with letters to his family and police, along with candles and flags.