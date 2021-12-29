Victim, suspect identified from Pearl Drive shooting

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Thursday, Dec. 23, around 9:45 a.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a report of a shooting that took place inside a residence in the 3800 block of Pearl Drive regarding a reported shooting. Upon arriving at the scene, officers located two deceased adult males.

An investigation revealed both deceased parties lived at the residence and at some point during the early morning hours of Thursday, Dec. 23, an altercation occurred where multiple gunshots were fired inside the residence.

At least one additional roommate was present inside the residence at the time of the occurrence but was unaware of what had taken place. When the roommate located the decedents, they called the police. All parties involved have been identified, and there is no threat to the community at this time.

On Monday, Dec. 27, the El Paso County Coroner’s Office completed autopsies for both deceased males, identifying them as Gerard Dubois and Tory Quinn, 34-year-old residents of Colorado Springs.

Dubois’ death was ruled a homicide. Quinn’s death was ruled a suicide.

Dubois’ death is the 43rd homicide investigation in the City of Colorado Springs in 2021. The CSPD investigated 38 homicides at this time last year.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.