(COLORADO SPRINGS) — An isolated assault resulted in a person being shot in the shoulder in the afternoon of Thursday, Aug. 3, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD said, on Thursday in the 2800 block of National Place, an assault occurred involving two asphalt pavement workers. The assault resulted in one being shot in the shoulder.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is stable, according to police. According to CSPD, this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.