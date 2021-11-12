Victim robbed by two men Friday morning on Austin Bluffs Parkway

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for two men who are suspected of robbing someone with a handgun.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said it happened around 4 a.m. Friday on the 4600 block of Austin Bluffs Parkway, which is near Vigil Farms and several gas stations.

According to the victim, two Hispanic men robbed him of a vape pen and broke his car window before they ran away. The victim also said one of the robbers had a handgun.

During the course of the investigation, police discovered the victim knew and owed one of the robbers money and property, which may have been a possible motive.

No injuries were reported.

Officers believe they know who the armed suspect was and have issued pending robbery charges. Officers are still working to identify the second suspect.