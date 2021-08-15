Victim robbed at gunpoint Sunday morning; one suspect still on the loose

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two men are behind bars and another is on the run after police say they robbed a person at gunpoint.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), it happened around 2 o’clock Sunday morning at the 500 block of South Circle Drive.

When law enforcement arrived at the scene, the suspects had already fled but officers soon found the suspects’ vehicle. A short pursuit was initiated after the vehicle refused to stop. Officers then utilized a forced stop method to disable the vehicle.

Mark Garcia and Emiliano Garcia were taken into custody; the third suspect managed to get away. However, during the course of the investigation, officers learned the identity of the third suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.