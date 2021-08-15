Victim robbed at gunpoint Sunday morning; one suspect still on the loose

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
gun robbed crime robbery graphic 16by9

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two men are behind bars and another is on the run after police say they robbed a person at gunpoint.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), it happened around 2 o’clock Sunday morning at the 500 block of South Circle Drive.

When law enforcement arrived at the scene, the suspects had already fled but officers soon found the suspects’ vehicle. A short pursuit was initiated after the vehicle refused to stop. Officers then utilized a forced stop method to disable the vehicle.

Mark Garcia and Emiliano Garcia were taken into custody; the third suspect managed to get away. However, during the course of the investigation, officers learned the identity of the third suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local