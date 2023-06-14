(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A victim was robbed at gunpoint in their parked car by two suspects in the early morning hours of Wednesday, June 14, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD said on Wednesday, around 5:20 a.m. officers were called to the 4300 block of Austin Bluffs Parkway east of North Academy Boulevard about an armed robbery in progress.

Officers’ investigation revealed the victim was sitting inside their vehicle in a parking lot when allegedly two men approached the car. One of the men opened the victim’s car door and a second suspect, who was armed, demanded items from the victim.

Police say the two suspects left the scene in a black ’90s model SUV. There were no injuries reported and the suspects have not been located.