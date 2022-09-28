(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A man who was shot while walking on a sidewalk near 15th and Blake Streets on Monday, Sept. 26, has been identified by the Pueblo County Coroner.

Josip Philley, 36, of Pueblo, died of his injuries after being shot. Homicide investigations continue and an autopsy is scheduled, according to the Coroner. Philley’s next-of-kin has been notified.

The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) responded to the shooting on the north side of Pueblo shortly before 4 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Philley sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.